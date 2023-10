PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy.

Now that Flu Season is here, and COVID cases are on the rise, it’s very important that you get vaccinations.

Weis Markets is here to help make it easy to get your shots. Rick lists some other services Weis offers to help its customers stay healthy all season long.

For more information, visit WeisMarkets.com/pharmacy-services.