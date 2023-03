PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Hannah Gratti from Weis Market.

Hannah talks about how you can stock up for St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, and Passover at Weis without spending too much money.

Hannah also describes some of Weis’s Holiday Rewards this season, and talks about some of Weis’s delicious, fast, and easy meal options they provide for their customers.

For more information, visit Weis’s website.