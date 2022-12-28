PA live! — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Wendy and Taylor from Weaver Wireless Consultants LLC.

Weaver Wireless Consultants LLC is a Williamsport-based service that helps people use their new smart devices and apps. They offer home visits, one-on-one consultations, group workshops, and even mobile device setups for business and training for their employees.

Wendy and Taylor spoke about what kind of tech-related holiday presents they work with the most, as well as answering some questions about the business.

To learn more about Weaver Wireless Consultants LLC, visit their website.