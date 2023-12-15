PA live! — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Lizzie Post, author and fifth-generation etiquette expert.

Lizzie’s ancestor, the legendary Emily Post, actually has ties to the area, since Emily’s mother was from Wilkes-Barre and is buried only about a mile away from the studio.

Lizzie offers some advice on last minute holiday prepping: 83% of Americans buy last minute gifts, so if you’re still shopping, don’t worry!

Make sure not to fret about losing out on the ability to personalize gifts. Walgreens allows you to personalize a number of gifts. You can add your own photos, someone’s name or initials, to gifts with one-hour delivery or 30-minute pickup.

Walgreens is even open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

As for potentially awkward gifting encounters, 89% of people will receive an unexpected gift this year. As Lizzie advises, all you have to do is say ‘thank you,’ and don’t worry about not having a gift in return.

For more information, visit Walgreens.com.