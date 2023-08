PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Enrico Bartolini and Enrico Bartolini II, from Enrico Bartolini Custom Furniture.

The father/son duo talk about the history of the various shops, like the one in Exeter we’re visiting in this segment, and describe some current and upcoming designs that will be available at their Forty Fort showroom.

For more information, visit EnricoBartolini.com, call 570-357-1143, or find @EnricoBartoliniDesings on Facebook.