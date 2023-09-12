PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Sarah Harris from Visit Luzerne County.

Sarah stops by for the September preview.

Sarah explains what exactly Visit Luzerne County does, and lists what upcoming events we should keep an eye on this month:

Fall festival, including Bell’ Italia, Wilkes-Barre Multicultural, Apple Harvest, Harry Potter at What’s Shaken, Dino Fest at Roba’s Weatherly Hillclimb, Luzerne Fall Pumpkin Fest, Oktoberfest at Breaker Brewing, and more!

Comedian David Spade is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center

Another month of Farmer’s Markets and RailRiders Games

For more information, visit VisitLuzerneCounty.com, call 570-819-1877, or find them on social media @VisitLuzerneCounty.