PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Rachel Linso from Visit Luzerne County.

Rachel Linso stops by for the October preview.

October is such an exciting and spooky month for Luzerne County. Rachel Linso discuses what you can expect this month:

The hugely successful Wilkes-Scary Weekend is back, this year with a zombie walk. You can participate in a bar crawl, or just enjoy candy! The event will take place on October 27.

The Friedman JCC is holding an 80s/90s themed costume contest for a good cause! The contest takes place on October 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Throughout the weekend of October 27, Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton are holding trunk-or-treat events, making trick-or-treating easier than ever. Pittston is even closing down a whole street for a trunk-or-treat event on Halloween night!

Come to the Boozy B’s Wizarding World party to celebrate magic and try ice cream from October 20 to October 22!

For more information, visit VisitLuzerneCounty.com or find them on social media @VisitLuzerneCounty.