PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Alan K. Stout from Visit Luzerne County.

Alan stops by for the December preview.

Alan discusses the new Visit Luzerne County store, and teases the Cabbage Patch Doll film, Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids that will be screened at Movies 14 on December 8, 9, and 10.

Alan explain’s the film’s connection to Wilkes-Barre.

For more information, visit VisitLuzerneCounty.com or find them on social media @VisitLuzerneCounty.