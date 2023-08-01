PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Rachel Linso from Visit Luzerne County.

Rachel stops by for the August preview.

Rachel explains what exactly Visit Luzerne County does, and lists what upcoming events we should keep an eye on this month:

Ice Cream Trail

Plymouth Kielbasa Festival

Pittston Tomato Festival

Back Mountain Triathlon

Fun with history: Jackson Mansion Tours, Camp and Shoot at Hillside, Investigation at Zebulon Butler House

For more information, visit VisitLuzerneCounty.com or find them on social media @VisitLuzerneCounty.