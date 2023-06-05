PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Enrico and Rico Bartolini, the father-and-son-duo of Enrico Bartolini Custom Furniture.

Enrico Bartolini Custom Furniture works with the best materials and crafters to create timeless, one of a kind pieces.

The guests talk about their showroom’s anniversary, and describe some of their latest designs.

They also explain how the custom designing process works, and talk about their specials in honor of the two year anniversary of their show room.

For more information, visit EnricoBartolini.com, call 570-357-1143, or find @enricobartolinidesign on social media.