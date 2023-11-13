PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Heather Leone from Vision Imaging/Hazleton Imaging.

The two outpatient imaging facilities offer a full compliment of imaging services, including mammography, MRI, ultrasound, CT scans, and more!

Scheduling your appointments aren’t too hard. You’ll just need a written order from your doctor, but Vision and Hazleton Imaging tries to make it as easy as possible for patients to schedule their appointments. Depending on urgency, Vision and Hazle Imaging even offer same day appointments.

For more information, visit VisionImagingOfKingston.com or HalzetonImaging.com, or call 570-714-7226 (for Vision Imaging) or 570-501-7726 (for Hazleton Imaging).