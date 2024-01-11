PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brian Vinsko of Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.

This week, Brian discusses Estate Planning.

Brian offers three pieces of advice before planning your will:

Don’t worry about how much you have or how many assets you have. Your will isn’t about “wealth,” it’s about making sure that your loved ones know where you want your assets to go after your death to avoid fights and resentment.

You are never “too young” to have a will. It’s always better to be safe than sorry, and you can change your will as many times as you want.

Make sure you keep your original will documents safe.

You can also draw up a Living Will, which allows you to decide how or if you want to be treated should you be in a coma or facing terminal circumstances.

For more information, visit vinsko.com or call 570-970-9700.