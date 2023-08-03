PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Bill Vinsko of Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.

Bill talks about real estate tax sales.

Bill explains the difference between three types of tax sales, upset tax sale, private tax sales, and judicial (free and clear) tax sales.

Bill also lists three things everyone should know about tax sales.

If you haven’t paid your taxes for two years, your property may be sold at tax sale, so make sure you check with your tax claim bureau to be sure that your home isn’t up for sale.

Before your property can be sold, there must be some sort of notice to you. There are three types of notices: Advertising, posting on your door, and certified mail. They also must personally serve you ten days before the tax sale if you live in your home as your primary residence.

If you’re buying at a tax sale, do a search, since not all sales are free and clear of leans.

