PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brian Vinsko of Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.

Brian talks about school bus safety.

Brian explains why it’s illegal to pass a school bus when its red lights are flashing and when its stop arm is extended.

He also lists some of the requirements when approaching a bus, stating that you need to stop at least ten feet behind the bus when approaching from the opposite direction or approaching an intersection where the bus is currently stopped.

Brian emphasizes that you must be certain no children are present and they are either on the bus or reached a point of safety before proceeding.

Brian also describes the penalties to bus safety violation.

Remember, always be aware of your surroundings on the road, and have a great school year!

