PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Brian Vinsko of Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.

Brian talks about premises liability, which holds the person or company who owns the land responsible for injuries suffered on that property.

Brian explains when exactly the owner of a business open to the public would be responsible if someone injured themselves.

Brian also discusses what you should do if you’re injured while in a business, and explains when the public would be responsible for their own injuries.

For more information, visit vinsko.com or call 570-970-9700.