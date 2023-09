PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Brian Vinsko of Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.

This week’s topic is filing for divorce.

Brian explains where to file a divorce complaint, and lists the types of divorce.

Brian also explains how property is distributed during a divorce, and explains alimony, spousal support, and custody.

He also discusses the possibility of an out of court settlement.

For more information, visit vinsko.com or call 570-970-9700.