Brian talks about child support issues, and reiterating that if you have a child under the age of 18, you are legally obligated to financially support them. This applies to both parents.

Brian also explains that if you are getting paid “under the table,” you still must count that income.

He also talks about what problems could arise if you fall behind on child support payments.

