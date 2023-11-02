PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Brian Vinsko of Vinsko & Associates for this week’s installment of PA Law.

Brian discusses wills and power of attorney.

A will is important so that, in the event of your death, your loved ones know what your wishes are. Don’t leave anything to chance, especially if you have multiple children, since that can prevent fights and argument. Losing a loved one is hard enough as is, so make sure the will can address things quickly and not be an additional stressor.

If you have children under the age of 18, you can designate their guardian if something were to happen to you. You can also set up power of attorney, allowing someone to act for you if you become incompetent.

Brian reviews these notes and more this week on PA live!.. For more information, visit vinsko.com or call 570-970-9700.