Brian offers some advice on if you slip and fall, especially when things might get icier.

If you slip and fall in a business or on a property, make a report.

Also, make sure are aware of where you are at all times, and remember, you only have two years to make a claim for damages for a slip and fall in the state of Pennsylvania.

