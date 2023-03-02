PA live — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Attorney Brian Vinsko from Vinsko & Associates to talk about driving under the influence.

Brian explains what a DUI actually is, and the three elements of a DUI: General impairment, high rate of alcohol, and highest rate of alcohol.

Brian also says that blood alcohol level isn’t the only basis in which a DUI could be charged. For example, controlled substances penalties or accelerated rehabilitative disposition, or ARD, could also result in a DUI.

Brian also reminds everyone to under no circumstances drink and drive.

To learn more about Vinsko & Associates, call 570-970-9700, or visit their website.