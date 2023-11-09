PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Brian Vinsko of Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.

Brian discusses construction contracts, and offers some advice for hiring a contractor. Make sure you ask the right questions, such as:

Is the contractor listened by the municipality, should your municipality require it?

Is the contractor specialized in the type of work you need?

Make sure you also get an estimate for price and review the contract beforehand. Ensure that the contract is specific as to the type of work, cost of materials, cost of labor, and time frame.

Also, shop around for materials, if nothing else so you can review those prices with the contractor.

