This week’s topic is Gift Card Laws.

Gift cards are some of the most popular holiday gifts, so Brian offers some advice before you receive them.

First, always be aware of the gift card’s expiration date. You can still try to use the card past its expiration date, but at that point, it’s up to each individual retailer or business as to whether they will accept it or not.

Also, be wary when it comes to fees. Some gift cards have fees for non-use, or reduce the total amount of the card if it isn’t used after some time.

There have also been federal laws put into place regarding gift cards, such as the Credit Card Accountability and Responsibility and Disclosure Act (CARD). These laws state that gift cards can’t expire within five years from the date they were activated, and it limits fees for inactivity.

If you receive a gift card this holiday season, make sure you spend it. More than $1 billion in gift cards goes unspent each year. In fact, January 20, 2024 is National Use Your Gift Card Day!

