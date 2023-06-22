PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Brian Vinsko of Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.

Brian talks about estate probation.

Brian explains what it means to probate process an estate, stating that “probate” means to distribute the assets of their estate after their death.

He also talks about what to do if someone appoints you their executor, and how to file with the register of wills.

He also describes the probate process:

Notify beneficiaries

Advertise the estate

Prepare an inventory of all assets

Prepare an inheritance tax return and total value of the estate

For more information, visit vinsko.com or call 570-970-9700.