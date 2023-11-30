PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Brian Vinsko of Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.

This week’s topic is driving under the influence, or DUI.

With the holidays just around the corner, it’s important to be safe and know your limits.

A person may not drive, operate, or be in physical control of the movement of a vehicle after imbibing enough alcohol.

While many DUIs are charged based on blood alcohol level, DUIs can also be issued if you have any type of a controlled substance or drug in your system that makes you incapable of driving.

Penalties for DUIs range from fines and probation to attending drug and alcohol treatment, or even imprisonment and suspension of your license.

For your first DUI offense, you may be allowed into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, or ARD, program. This program allows you to take driving classes, drug and alcohol classes, and work to have this first offense removed from your record.

Remember, don’t drink and drive under any circumstances.

For more information, visit vinsko.com or call 570-970-9700.