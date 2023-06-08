PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Brian Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.

Brian talks about elder care, and explains what power of attorney is.

He describes when power of attorney can help you ensure that you can handle your elderly family members’ affairs when they are unable to do so themselves.

He also explains what a five year look back is, and what it means for your elderly relatives in the state of PA.

He also encourages you to plan your estate.

For more information, visit vinsko.com or call 570-970-9700.