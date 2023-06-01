PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with attorney Brian Vinsko from Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.

Brian talks about motor vehicle insurance in Pennsylvania.

He explains that buying motor vehicle insurance is mandatory in the state of PA, and when registering a car with the state, you must show proof of financial responsibility.

Brian also lists the minimum coverage in PA:

$15,000 for bodily injury to one person per accident

$30,000 for bodily injury to two people per accident

$5,000 for property damage per accident

Brian also discusses some options when buying insurance, explaining the difference between full tort and limited tort. In short, Limited tort is less expensive, but you’re also giving up right to recover for pain and suffering.

Brian also defines underinsured and uninsured coverage, and recommends speaking with an attorney or your insurance company before buying.

For more information, visit vinsko.com or call 570-970-9700.