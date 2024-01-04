PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brian Vinsko of Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.

This week, Brian discusses filing a divorce.

Brian explains where you should file for divorce, the types of divorce, and what basis you can include if your divorce is contested.

Brian also explains how martial property is divided, and discusses alimony, spousal support, and custody.

You can also work with your attorney to settle things outside of court.

For more information, visit vinsko.com or call 570-970-9700.