PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brian Vinsko of Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.

This week’s topic is PFAs, or Protection From Abuse orders. These are designed to protect you and your family from abusers who are members of your family, in a relationship with you, or had a child with you.

PFAs are papers signed by a judge which dictates that if the abuser does not stop the abuse, they can face serious legal consequences. PFAs essentially offer protection from domestic violence to all victims.

If you or your children are being abused, you can obtain a PFA by filing a petition at the Courthouse. Afterwards, a judge can determine if you’re in immediate danger, in which case they will give you a temporary PFA. You can acquire a PFA free of charge.

You should only file a PFA if abuse, or threat of abuse, has taken place. PFAs are not to be used in custody cases, divorce cases, or any similar cases.

You don’t even need an attorney to file a Protection from Abuse Order, but it’s always helpful to have one, especially if your abuser has an attorney.

If you or someone you know is being abused, please seek help.

For more information, visit vinsko.com or call 570-970-9700, or visit DomesticViolenceService.org.