PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Bill Vinsko of Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.

This week’s topic is purchasing and refinancing a property.

Bill explains that the Fed recently increased interest rates, making them higher than most people remember, which means it will cost more to borrow from the bank.

Bill lists three things you should know before purchasing or refinancing a home or property.

Even if you’re paying in cash, make sure you have title insurance and a title search.

If you have an agreement of sale, make sure to do inspections in a timely manner.

Review your estimate of costs and payments before you sign if you’re financing.

For more information, visit Vinsko.com or call 570-970-9700.