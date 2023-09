PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Verizon tech expert Andrew Testa.

Andrew talks about how to save on your cell phone plan this back to school season with Verizon’s My Plan. He explains how you can customize the plan to your needs.

He also talks about how the Verizon Visa Card can help you save up to $480 each year.

Andrew also shows Chris the Google Pixel Fold, which functions both as a phone and a tablet.

For more information, visit Verizon.com/VerizonVisaCard.