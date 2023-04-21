PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Gus Fahey, president of Valley in Motion.

Gus talks about his upcoming 5K run/one mile walk themed around the popular Scranton-set sitcom, NBC’s The Office.

The 5K spotlights real Scranton locations featured throughout the show.

Gus explains how Valley in Motion strives to make it easier for Lackawanna Valley residents to walk, bike, and take care of themselves in fun and exciting ways.

Gus also describes the event, complete with Dundie Awards. Participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Office characters for the chance to win a prize, and enjoy the post-race block party to celebrate 10 years since Scranton’s The Office Wrap Party and Parade.

The run takes place on Saturday, May 6. For more information, and to sign up, visit Office5K.com