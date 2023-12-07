PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Serese Marotta, advocacy and education director at Vaccinate Your Family.

Serese lists some common viruses we’re seeing right now: COVID-19, the flu/Influenza, and RSV. Everyone is at risk from these viruses, and certain demographics, such as young children, pregnant people, people with chronic illnesses, and older adults, are at an even higher risk.

Serese encourages being up to date on your vaccines in order to keep family gatherings as safe as possible, including COVID boosters, flu shots, and routine vaccinations.

Make sure you practice healthy habits too, such as frequent hand washing.

For more information, visit VaccineateYourFamily.org, Vaccines.gov, ImmunizePA.org, or find @PennsylvaniaImmunizationCoalition on Facebook.