PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Chelsea Newhart from Tunkhannock Manor as well as Lori Ligorio from Caring Transitions.

Tunkhannock Manor offers independent living, personal care, and memory care services.

Tunkhannock Manor will be hosting a free downsizing and decluttering event, to help people as they prepare to move into an assisted living facility, or just for anyone who wants to clean up.

The guests discuss how the seminar can set you up for success and reduce stress.

There will be two seminars. The first will take place on Friday, November 3 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Tunkhannock Manor, and the second will take place on November 8 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Wesley Village.

To pre-register, visit UnitedMethodistHomes.org.

For more information, call Chelsea at 570-836-2983 or email her at cnewhart@umhwc.org.