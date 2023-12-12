PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Chelsea Newhart from Tunkhannock Manor.

Chelsea first started working at Tunkhannock Manor as a nurse, and loved her experience so much that she’s now come back to become an administrator!

Tunkhannock Manor offers independent living, personal care, and they have recently expanded into memory care services.

Chelsea lists some of the activities for Tunkhannock Manor residents, including Bingo, puzzles, word games, and even outings and movies!

There are even two birds and a dog for the residents to enjoy!

For more information, visit UnitedMethodistHomes.com, or call Chelsea at 570-836-2983 or email cnewhart@unhwc.org.