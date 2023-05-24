PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brent Robinson, owner of True Gents Barber Shop, and Vito Covino, Chief Creative Officer of NEPAGen-C.

Brent and Vito talk about the new True Gents mobile unit, designed to give grooms the full barbershop experience on their wedding day.

Courtesy: True Gents Barber Shop Courtesy: True Gents Barber Shop

Brent and Vito recall how they came up with this idea and the story of how they met, plus details on their upcoming Columbia County Wedding Expo, which will take place on Sunday, June 4th, at Rolling Pines Golf & Banquet Facility.o

For more information on the wedding expo, visit ColumbiaCountyWeddingExpo.com.

For more information on True Gents, visit TrueGentsBarbershoppa.com or find True Gents’ Facebook page, or call 570-317-2655.