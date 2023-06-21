PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with travel expert Laura Begley Bloom for some summer vacation destination advice.
Laura lists some fun destinations for your bucket lists, and provides some tools to help you enjoy vacation stress free:
- Head to St. Lucia for “Summer St. Lucia Style,” where you can enjoy mud baths, sailing, bamboo river rafting, glass bottom kayaking, and the exquisite cuisine for 65% off through September.
- Use GoCity.com to help find the best experiences in over 30 majors cities from around the world and save big.
- Visit Motel6.com to learn about My6, the free app to help you find motels on your spontaneous trips.
- Learn how the Chase mobile app can help you budget your trips at Chase.com/mobile.