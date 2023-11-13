PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with toy industry expert Elizabeth Werner.
Elizabeth lists some fun holiday present ideas for the kids in your life.
- Furby, a classic that’s making a comeback!
- Santa’s Kindness Ornament and Journal, which allows kids to scan the ornament to see video messages which encourage kindness from Santa himself!
- Vtech Go!Go! Smart Wheels Fast and Friendly Garage, featuring a spiral track, a talking car, a car wash, a convenient store, a gas station, and more!
- Numberblocks Step Squad Mission Headquarters, which helps your kids learn to count!
- Gabby’s Dollhouse Legos, bringing the characters and sets from the hit Netflix series to life!
For more information, visit WernerInfo.com