PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Ryan Hogan from the Luzerne/Wyoming Counties Drug & Alcohol Program.

Ryan talks about Narcan and Fentanyl test strips are helping to prevent overdoses in Luzerne County.

Ryan explains when you should use Narcan, and explains how to recognize an overdose.

Ryan also describes how you can access Narcan or Fentanyl test strips.

If you or someone you know if suffering from a drug or alcohol program in Luzerne or Wyoming County, make sure to reach out to the Luzerne/Wyoming Single County Authority at 570-826-3035 or visit LuzerneCounty.org/370/Drug-Alcohol.