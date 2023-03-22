PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with John Nolan from the Times Leader.

John discusses some upcoming Times Leader events, including their Rapunzel and Friends Reading Party, where you can read with some of your favorite princesses at the Osterhout Free Library on April 2.

He also describes the upcoming Times Leader Career Fair at the Mohegan Sun Arena on March 28.

Images courtesy of: Times Leader

Finally, John reminds viewers that the winners of the Times Leaders’ Best of the Best competition will be announced soon, sometime during the beginning of April.

Make sure to pick up a free copy of the Times Leader at one of over 500 locations, or read online for free.

For more information, visit the Times Leader’s website.