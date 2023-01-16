PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Kerry Miscavage, publisher at the Times Leader Media Group, visited PA live! to celebrate the new studio.

Kerry says that nominations are now open for the Best of the Best competition at the Times Leader. She gives instructions on how to nominate someone from the Wyoming Valley who you think deserves this award.

Kerry also talks about the Times Leader’s new Free Access Monday, which lets you read the Times Leader’s Monday full edition online for free.

For more information about the Times Leader Media Group, visit the Times Leader’s website.