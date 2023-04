PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Kyle Hammer, director of community hockey programming for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Kyle talks about the Pens’ new Dek Rink, and what it means for the community.

He also describes some upcoming Penguins events, and how the Penguins plan on introducing hockey to schools.

For more information, or to sign up to use the Dek Rink, visit the Penguins website.