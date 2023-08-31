PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Dr. Laurie Houser from The Theater at North.

Dr. Houser talks about Theater at the North, and explains its mission: To enrich the life of our community by offering quality performing arts, as well as providing a venue for social, educational, and professional events.

Dr. Houser lists what kind of events the theater can accommodate, and describes what it’s like to watch a show at the Theater at North.

She also lists some upcoming performances at Theater at North, including an ABBA tribute, a Journey tribute, and, much to Rachel’s delight, a Taylor Swift tribute!

For more information, visit TheTheaterAtNorth.org, find @thetheateratnorth on Facebook, or call 570-800-5020.