PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Desmond Schatz, a professor and medical director, and Dr. Anastasia Albanese-O’Neill from T1D Education.

Type 1 Diabetes is an auto-immune condition, mistakenly identifying the cells that create insulin and destroying them.

People with Type 2 Diabetes can have their bodies create insulin, but their bodies don’t know how to properly use it.

People with Type 2 Diabetes have more treatment options than those with Type 1 Diabetes.

A Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis can come completely out of the blue, so screening is important.

The guests explain how they can extract as much information as possible from diabetes tests and screening.

For more information, visit GettingAheadofType1.org.