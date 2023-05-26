PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Ricky Durst from the Pocono Raceway to talk about the upcoming Great Pocono Raceway Air Show on Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th.

The show will feature the US NAVY Blue Angels and the F-22 Raptor.

They also describe what else will be going on at the raceway during the show.

Then, Rachel spoke with Michael Tukeva from the Pocono Mountains United Way.

In the video below, Michael talks about his experience flying in a jet, and hopes that his flight raises awareness for the United Way.

For more information, visit PoconoAirShow.com, call 1-800-RACEWAY, or find @poconoraceway on social media.