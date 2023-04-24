PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Scott Edwards, Allen Williams, and John Patterson from Grasshopper Lawns Inc.

The Grasshopper Guys talk about what to do if your lawn turns brown, especially before the summertime.

They advise getting your lawn treated early to make sure it stays green and so that the Grasshopper team can make a plan for your yard as soon as possible.

They also explain how to turn your lawn green again. Sometimes, it’s as simple as watering it.

For more information, visit Grasshopper’s website.