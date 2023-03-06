PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Faust Ruggiero, the writer of The Fix Your Anxiety Handbook.

The Fix Your Anxiety Handbook is the follow up to Faust’s The Fix Yourself Handbook, which released in 2019. The book is designed to help you overcome your anxiety, and provide support, showing you the way out of anxiety.

Faust defines anxiety, and states that anxiety is not who you are.

Faust also explains the connection between anxieties, our body, and our emotions. He gives some advice on how to treat anxiety, and tells people where they can go for help.

For more information, and to buy The Fix Your Anxiety Handbook, visit Faust’s website.