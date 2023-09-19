PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Summer Krochta from the Children’s Service Center.

The Children’s Service Center works to benefit the mental health of the younger members of our community, focusing on emotional and mental well-being. They have been serving the community for over 160 years.

They provide services for mental health, substances abuse, Autism disorder, and crisis intervention.

Anyone who visits the Children’s Services Center with a crisis will meet with a trained crisis clinician who will help talk them through what they are feeling and draw up a safety plan.

Summer reiterates the important of checking in with your kids and teens, and allowing them to open up as much as they can.

For more information, visit CSCWV.org or call 1-877-433-5112 or 570-825-6425, and press 1 for crisis services.