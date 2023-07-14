PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Jordan Galasso from Fit AF Nutrition for this week’s Fitness Friday.

Fit AF Nutrition provides fresh mood and flexible meal plans delivered right to your door.

Jordan heads to the kitchen to cook a delicious yet healthy meal: A teriyaki chicken wrap with sesame ginger aioli on sprouted grain.

As Jordan preps the meal, he talks about how Fit AF Nutrition can keep people on path to reach their fitness goals throughout a busy Summer.

He also describes what customers are loving most about the service, and explains the difference between meal container sizes.

In the video below, Jordan finishes the chicken wrap, and explains how viewers at home can place an order.

For more information, visit fitafnutrition.com, and make sure to use the promo code PA live for two free meals with your first order.