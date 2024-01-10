PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with consumer tech journalist Jennifer Jolly.

Jennifer calls in from the CES Tech Conference in Las Vegas, the biggest gadget show on the planet!

In all transparency, LG’s OLED T TV is the coolest TV around, especially since it’s transparent. You can see right through it as you watch your favorite movies, shows, sports, and more! With the tap of a button, you can turn your TV transparent, translucent, or opaque.

The Topia Carbon 1 Pro e-bike uses Chat GPT to provide the ultimate ride. The AI knows if you’re on hills, trails, or city streets, and can react accordingly. It can go 80 miles on a single charge, and it’s only 30 pounds!

Lenovo’s Magic Bay Studio comes with a cutting edge 4K web cam with speakers that can pop on and off. Jennifer also teases other fun accessories to come.

Lenovo’s Thinkbook Plus Gen 5 Detachable Hybrid is a full Windows PC and Android Tablet all in one! You get two great devices for the price of one.

Shelly’s Mini Gen 3 can turn any socket smart, allowing you to control it from anywhere in the world!

The Barsys 360 Automated Cocktail Maker can make cocktails at the touch of a Bluetooth powered button. Just pour your ingredients into the compartment and enjoy! The app also comes with suggestions for drinks, or you can make your favorites.

For more information, visit Techish.com.