PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with consumer tech journalist Jennifer Jolly.

Jennifer lists some fantastic last minute tech-related gift ideas this holiday season.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Six features next generation sleep coaching, numerous wellness features, and 40 hours of battery life, so you’ll barely need to worry about charging! It pairs with any smartphone, but works best with Samsung devices.

The HP Envy Inspire 7955E printer can help you bring holiday memories to life. You can craft personalized seasonal decorations, like ornaments and gift tags, with the printer’s high quality results. Plus, with HP’s subscription service, you’ll never run out of ink or paper!

Cricket Wireless is offering a special deal: Anyone who opens a new $60 a month phone plan can get a smartphone for free until December 18! Keep your eyes peeled for more from Cricket Wireless’s Winter Wonder Sale.

Jennifer also recommends Storypods for the little ones in your life. This screen free interactive story teller comes with cute crafty toys. Once you place the toy on the pod, it tells a story for your kids to enjoy! Plus, learn how Storypods can grow with your kiddos.

Also, the XREAL Air 2 Pro AR Glasses can turn whatever you’re watching into a virtual big screen, to watch whatever you’d like wherever you are, on the biggest screen imagineable.

For more information, visit Techish.com.